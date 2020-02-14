UVa rallies from 22-point deficit to beat Miami 69-64

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team trailed by as many as 22-points in the first half, but the Cavaliers rallied to beat Miami 69-64 on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.
UVa was down 42-24 at halftime, after allowing the Hurricanes to hit nine three-pointers in the 1st half.
Junior guard Kelsey Marshall had six three-pointers and scored 20 points in the opening 20 minutes for Miami
The Wahoos went on a 12-0 run late in the 3rd quarter, and cut the deficit to 54-48 heading into the 4th.
Dominique Toussaint scored sixteen points, and the senior gave Virginia the lead on a conventional three-point play with 1:46 remaining in the game.
Senior Jocelyn Willoughby scored 19 of her game-high 25 points in the 2nd half, and made 10-of-10 shots from the free throw line.
“I think in some instances we find ourselves doing things that are out of our element, and that puts us in a little bit of a deeper hole,” says Willoughby. "But at the end of the day, there is no 20 point play, and we realize that. Rather than focusing on offense, and ‘We have to score, have to score, have to score,’ focusing on getting stops.”
Head coach Tina Thompson adds, "Really, really, really excited about their effort. We just started being ourselves. Our strategy was just to chip away at that lead. If we could take ten off of that 18 point deficit, then we could put ourselves in a position to win, and they did exactly that.”
Virginia (11-14, 6-8 ACC) returns to action on February 20th at Duke.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.