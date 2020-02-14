Gwen Cassady takes fight for the homeless community to the United Nations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, a woman with roots in Charlottesville took her fight to help the homeless community to the global stage. Gwen Cassady spoke at the first-ever United Nations dialogue on the global homelessness pandemic.
Cassady found herself homeless four times in her life. Now she holds two degrees from the University of Virginia and is enrolled in a graduate program at Harvard. Now she's working to help others get off the streets - and into their own homes.
"When you see a homeless person, don't treat them like stranger, treat them like a family member or a friend, treat them like the human being they are, give them respect, dignity and empathy, don't just walk away and walk on by, if you can't afford to give them spare change or a dollar or you know food or a bottle of water, give them a smile instead,” Cassady said.
Cassady says her dream is to help the homeless community by creating a “small home neighborhood” in Albemarle County, where each home costs less than $10,000 to build.
