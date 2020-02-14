Cyclists delivering Valentines Day treats around Charlottesville to raise funds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers with Charlottesville Community Bikes are raising money by cycling around the city and delivering scones in Valentine’s Day costumes.
They will use the funds from Friday’s event to buy helmets to give out for free to children who need them.
“People are elated,” Charlottesville Community Bikes Program Manager Fox Ware said. “You know, for the normal cyclist passing, it’s not nearly as cheerful to see as the ones we send out with hearts and decked out in pink and red and just bright colorful costumes.”
Charlottesville Community Bikes gave out 500 bicycles to children last year. This year, it hopes to donate up to 1,000 bikes along with helmets.
