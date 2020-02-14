CPD investigating crash at St. Clair Ave. and 250 Bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a crash at the intersection of the Route 250 Bypass and St. Clair Avenue.
Officers say the driver of a Lincoln sedan lost control of the car and hit a utility pole just before midnight Thursday, February 13. They believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
The driver was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
02/14/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On February 13, 2020, officers responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of the 250 Bypass and St. Clair Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers located a Lincoln sedan involved in the crash. It appears that the vehicle lost control and struck a utility pole. Officers believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.
The driver was transported to UVA hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. All roads are now open.
