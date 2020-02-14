Clear, calm and cold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A quick drop in temperature ahead for your Valentine’s night. Lows will dip down to the teens and lower 20s by dawn. Sunshine returns Saturday with seasonable temperatures. Not as cold Saturday night as clouds increase. More clouds than sun on Sunday. It will be a little milder through. Dry weather for Presidents’ Day, Monday and to start Tuesday.
A fast moving storm system will arrive with rain showers by Tuesday night and will exit by early Wednesday.
Turning colder and dry for the end of next week.
Friday night: Clear, calm and frosty cold overnight. Low 15 to 20 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in to lower 40s. Light south breeze.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows lower 30s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower to mid 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 40.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain by evening. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Rain Tuesday night. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Early showers exit. Mostly to partly cloudy. High 50. Lows lower 30s.
Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
