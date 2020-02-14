Charlottesville nonprofit holds 2nd annual Grower-Buyer Expo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based nonprofit is again connecting dozens of food vendors and farmers with small business buyers from across central Virginia.
The Local Food Hub (LFH) held its second annual Grower-Buyer Expo at Old Metropolitan Hall in Charlottesville Friday, February 14. The event brought buyers and sellers under one roof in hopes of better providing fresh food to people across the commonwealth.
LFH helps farmers get their fresh fruits and vegetables to people in the Charlottesville-area.
Portia Boggs with the Local Food Hub says this is the one chance the nonprofit has every year to meet with all of the businesses it works with.
“To see it all come together at an event like this and really see what we are trying to do, which is getting more food into more markets into all one place, or one roof is a really inspiring opportunity," Boggs said.
The Local Food Hub also took time Friday morning to help farmers get updated on any certifications they need to prepare for the year ahead.
