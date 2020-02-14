Bundle up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunny and chilly start to the day. High pressure is building in and is expected to control our weather for the next few days. Temperatures will take a dip, but as high pressure drifts east, conditions will quickly warm to above normal levels by Sunday. Our next chance for showers will increase by Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above normal for most of next week, however there are signs of another cold snap by the end of next week. Enjoy !
Today: Partly sunny and breezy, High: low 40s
Tonight: A Cuddle Alert ! Mostly clear and frigid, Low: upper teens
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold, High around 40...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny and milder, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: 55...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
