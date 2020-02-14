Bundle up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunny and chilly start to the day. High pressure is building in and is expected to control our weather for the next few days. Temperatures will take a dip, but as high pressure drifts east, conditions will quickly warm to above normal levels by Sunday. Our next chance for showers will increase by Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above normal for most of next week, however there are signs of another cold snap by the end of next week. Enjoy !