Winter Cold Making a Return

Turning sharply colder tonight as a cold front sweeps across the region. Brisk winds out of the west and northwest will send temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s, with not too much recovery for Friday. Valentine’s Day is bright, cold and breezy with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s. As Canadian high pressure sits over the Mid-Atlantic region, Saturday morning will be the coldest time, with lows in the 10s to around 20. More sunshine Saturday with highs in the 30s to around 40.