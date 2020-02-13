Winter Cold Making a Return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter temperatures make a return for Valentine's Day and to start the weekend, as a quick blast of Arctic air moves across the Eastern U.S.
Turning sharply colder tonight as a cold front sweeps across the region. Brisk winds out of the west and northwest will send temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s, with not too much recovery for Friday. Valentine’s Day is bright, cold and breezy with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s. As Canadian high pressure sits over the Mid-Atlantic region, Saturday morning will be the coldest time, with lows in the 10s to around 20. More sunshine Saturday with highs in the 30s to around 40.
Dry through the Presidents Day weekend, with temperatures starting to warm back up Sunday into the start of next week. Currently, more rain showers are expected by next Tuesday into Wednesday. More seasonable temperatures return by late next week.
Tonight: Variable clouds, more clearing overnight. Brisk and colder. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Valentine’s Day, Friday: Mostly sunny breezy and cold. Highs mid 30s to low 40s. Low upper 10s to near 20.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs upper 30s to 40. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs low 50s.
Monday - Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 50s to around 60.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs around 50.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, Chilly, more seasonable. Highs low to mid 40s.
