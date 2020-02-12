Wet To Start Thursday. Big Temp Swings For the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers, drizzle areas of fog tonight. A wet start to Thursday and more temperatures swings ahead for the late week. More rain in advance of the next storm system that will track to our west. Additional rain between a quarter to half inch. A wet Thursday morning will give way to warm and breezy conditions and a drier afternoon. Temperatures warming into the 60s. A strong cold front will cross the region Thursday night and a cold blast and drier conditions will take us into Friday and the start of the weekend.
Winter temperatures to return for a couple of days. Valentine’s Day is bright, cold and breezy with highs in the 30s to low 40s. The coldest morning Saturday with lows in the 10s to around 20. Trending dry through the Presidents Day weekend, with temperatures starting to warm back up Sunday into the start of next week. Currently, some showers are expected by next Tuesday.
Tonight: Showers, drizzle, areas of fog. Lows 40s.
Thursday: Mainly AM Rain. Warm during the day. Colder and drier by Friday morning. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Valentine’s Day, Friday: Mostly sunny breezy and colder. Highs mid 30s to low 40s. Low upper 10s to near 20.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs upper 30s to 40. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs low 50s.
Monday - Washington’s Birthday: Variable clouds, mild. Highs upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 50s to around 60.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs low to mid 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.