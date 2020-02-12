Wet To Start Thursday. Big Temp Swings For the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers, drizzle areas of fog tonight. A wet start to Thursday and more temperatures swings ahead for the late week. More rain in advance of the next storm system that will track to our west. Additional rain between a quarter to half inch. A wet Thursday morning will give way to warm and breezy conditions and a drier afternoon. Temperatures warming into the 60s. A strong cold front will cross the region Thursday night and a cold blast and drier conditions will take us into Friday and the start of the weekend.