Vandalism in Forest Lakes community is causing concern among neighbors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -People in the Forest Lakes community are on high alert following several reports of vandalism in the neighborhood on Wednesday night.
Some people got rocks thrown at their cars. Most of the damage was minor, but one man was left cleaning up a major mess when a rock thrown at his moving car caused his window to shatter. One woman who was driving with her son says she heard a loud jarring sound when someone threw an object at her car window. Albemarle County Police say this a felony. “At this time the Albemarle County Police Department is conducting an investigation into these events and we are also increasing our patrols in the area," Sergeant Samuel Thomas says.
Another neighbor says she was in her home when someone rang her doorbell twice, but when she answered no one was there. She noticed footprints outside her kitchen window. Neighbors believe a group of possibly three to four kids caused the damage.
The HOA president says they do have an opt in email alert system for people living in Forest Lakes. “It is distressing. In a neighborhood I’ve lived in for 20 years there have been very few incidents like this and first of all I’m just grateful that no one was injured,” Forest Lakes HOA President Derek Duval says.
Albemarle County Police say if you know anything to call them.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.