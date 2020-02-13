Vandalism in Forest Lakes community is causing concern among neighbors

Some people got rocks thrown at their cars. Most of the damage was minor, but one man was left cleaning up a major mess when a rock thrown at his moving car caused his window to shatter. One woman who was driving with her son says she heard a loud jarring sound when someone threw an object at her car window. Albemarle County Police say this a felony. “At this time the Albemarle County Police Department is conducting an investigation into these events and we are also increasing our patrols in the area," Sergeant Samuel Thomas says.