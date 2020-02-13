UVA looking into carpool system for employees living in Scottsville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is taking steps to make life easier for hundreds of employees that commute from the Scottsville area.
A van carpool is in the works to help commuters save time and money. Many employees are currently forced to pay for permits spots at John Paul Jones Arena, then shuttle to the UVA Medical Center, and reverse the process on the way back to their cars.
They are hoping this van-pool provides a solution.
"You wouldn't have to pay for a parking permit, for example, less wear and tear on your car,” UVA Community Resource Specialist Stuart Munson said. “We're making sure they have a way to get home if they need to during an emergency, so we will pay for a lift to go back and forth to home."
Ideally, the van would pick up staff members in a central location near the Scottsville Farmer's Market.
Since this is still in the planning stages, there’s no start date yet.
