Senators announce more than $47M for programs across Virginia

Senators announce more than $47M for programs across Virginia
File image of $20 bills (Source: WVIR)
February 13, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 11:47 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than $47 million in federal funding will support public housing and workforce development across Virginia.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday, February 13.

Twenty-six localities will benefit: In central Virginia, the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority will get more than $960,000, while Waynesboro’s housing authority will receive more than $450,000.

02/13/2020 Release from the offices of Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $47,220,892 in federal funding to support public housing and workforce development programs in 26 localities across Virginia. The funding was awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Job Plus Initiative and Public Housing Capital Fund programs.

“It’s important for every Virginian to have the opportunity to secure stable housing and employment,” the senators said. “We’re pleased that these federal funds will help ensure more Virginians have access to affordable homes and upward mobility.”

The Jobs Plus Initiative program develops locally-based, job-driven approaches to advance employment outcomes and increase earnings for residents of public housing.

The Capital Fund provides federal funding for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing developments.

The Virginia housing authorities that received funding from the Jobs Plus Program are listed here:

City Virginia Housing Authority Recipient  Amount
Portsmouth Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority $2,300,000

The Virginia housing authorities that received funding from the Capital Fund are listed here:

City Virginia Housing Authority Recipient  Amount
Abingdon Abingdon Redevelopment & Housing Authority $70,754
Alexandria Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority $1,907,939
Bristol Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority $930,998
Charlottesville Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority $960,618
Chesapeake Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority $1,261,470
Coeburn Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority $459,136
Danville Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority $1,202,845
Duffield Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority $219,382
Franklin Franklin Redevelopment & Housing Authority $168,040
Hampton Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority $1,583,634
Hopewell Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority $888,611
Johnsonville Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority $146,191
Lebanon Cumberland Plateau Regional Housing Authority $615,483
Lynchburg Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority $926,987
Marion Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority $573,088
Newport News Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority $4,295,157
Norfolk Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority $7,978,621
Norton Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority $515,977
Petersburg Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority $930,090
Portsmouth Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority $1,628,891
Richmond Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority $11,547,123
Roanoke Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority $3,702,478
Suffolk Suffolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority $1,161,115
Waynesboro Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority $453,879
Williamsburg Williamsburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority $263,260
Wytheville Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority $529,125

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.