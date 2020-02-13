Rain exits, turning colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Widespread rain will move away this afternoon. It’ll turn briefly milder, before sharply colder temperatures arrive tonight through Saturday. The wind will also pick up. Winds shifting from the south to the north tonight and Friday.
The weekend ahead looks dry. Chilly Saturday and a little milder Sunday.
Remaining dry for Presidents’ Day, Monday. Out next weather maker arrives next Tuesday into Wednesday with more rain showers. Temperatures will be above average.
Thursday: Rain exits. Milder with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South breeze.
Thursday night: Clearing and chilling. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and colder. High 35 to 40 degrees.
Friday night: Clear and frosty cold. Lows 15 to 20 degrees by dawn.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Lows near 30.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers later in the day and night. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs lower 50s.
