PVCC announces Sen. Warner as speaker for 47th commencement ceremony

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner will be the featured speaker for Piedmont Virginia Community College’s 47th commencement ceremony.
PVCC made the announcement Thursday, February 13.
The Democratic senator also spoke at PVCC’s graduation in 2004 when he was governor of the commonwealth.
The commencement ceremony is set to get underway at 6 p.m. May 14 at the John Paul Jones Arena.
02/13/2020 Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:
Charlottesville, Va. – February 13, 2020 – Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) announces U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner as the featured speaker for its forty-seventh commencement ceremony. The ceremony will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 6 p.m., in John Paul Jones Arena, located at 295 Massie Road in Charlottesville.
Senator Warner was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2008 and reelected to a second term in November 2014. He serves on the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees as well as the Select Committee on Intelligence, where he is the Vice Chairman. During his time in the Senate, Senator Warner has established himself as a bipartisan leader who has worked with Republicans and Democrats alike to cut red tape, increase government performance and accountability, and promote private sector innovation and job creation. Senator Warner has been recognized as a national leader in fighting for our military men and women and veterans, and in working to find bipartisan, balanced solutions to address our country's debt and deficit.
From 2002 to 2006, he served as Governor of Virginia. When he left office in 2006, Virginia was ranked as the best state for business, the best managed state, and the best state in which to receive a public education.
“Mark Warner was the PVCC graduation speaker in 2004 when he was Governor. We are so pleased to have him return this year to share his insights and wisdom with our graduates and their families. It promises to be one of the highlights of this year’s ceremony,” stated PVCC President Frank Friedman.
The first in his family to graduate from college, Mark Warner spent 20 years as a successful technology and business leader in Virginia before entering public office. An early investor in the cellular telephone business, he co-founded the company that became Nextel and invested in hundreds of start-up technology companies that created tens of thousands of jobs.
