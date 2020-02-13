Mild and soggy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mother nature hits us with a one-two punch. We are tracking a warm front to our south, and a cold front to our west. Both systems will be responsible for rain showers Today. A southwest flow will warm temperatures to above normal levels. However, once the western front moves east, colder air will begin to filter in. Significantly colder conditions are expected for Valentine’s day. Temperatures will begin to warm by Sunday with mostly sunny skies. After several dry days, more showers are expected by next Tuesday. Grab the umbrella !