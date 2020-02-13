Mild and soggy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mother nature hits us with a one-two punch. We are tracking a warm front to our south, and a cold front to our west. Both systems will be responsible for rain showers Today. A southwest flow will warm temperatures to above normal levels. However, once the western front moves east, colder air will begin to filter in. Significantly colder conditions are expected for Valentine’s day. Temperatures will begin to warm by Sunday with mostly sunny skies. After several dry days, more showers are expected by next Tuesday. Grab the umbrella !
Today: Early periods of rain, then mostly cloudy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold, Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny and cold, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens
Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder, High: around 40...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny and milder, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: near 60...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Partly suny and nice, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s
