Medford League basketball game held at MHS

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students with disabilities from Monticello High School got the chance to hit the hardwood Thursday.
MHS played the Fluvanna County High School Flucos in a Medford League basketball game Thursday, February 13. The organization works with eight high schools to give a shot to players with emotional, mental, and physical disabilities.
Thursday’s match was the MHS Mustangs' last home game of the year.
"It’s really important just to have our kids be able to play a sport and get the same opportunities as any other student,” teacher Taylor Aylor. “You see kids every day, and then having them just come together on the court and adapt and mold together, it’s just the most rewarding thing."
The Flucos won the game.
This year, the Medford League will also offer track and bowling as options for its students.
