IIHS announces 2020 top safety picks

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is out with its list of safest vehicles on the road.
The criteria include a vehicle's ability to avoid other vehicles and pedestrians, as well as whether its headlights give you the vision you need at night.
Sixty-four cars and SUVs get the top safety pick by IIHS, and 23 qualify for top safety pick plus:
- Honda, Mazda, and Hyundai won spots for smaller cars and mid-size vehicles.
- BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Tesla, and Volvo won spots in the mid-size luxury arena.
- The Chevy Equinox and Ford Edge both win for small and mid-size SUV.
Down the road, the institute says technology will play a bigger part in its choices.
"Lane departure systems, lane warning systems, blind spot assist... We're constantly looking for those systems to figure out how much of a safety benefit they offer," IIHS President David Harkey said.
Not one pickup or minivan made this year’s list of top-safety picks this year.
Click here to see a list of all the winners.
