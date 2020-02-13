IIHS announces 2020 top safety picks

Car being tested at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in Greene County. File image provided by IIHS (Source: IIHS)
By Sharon Ketcham | February 13, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 4:49 PM

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is out with its list of safest vehicles on the road.

The criteria include a vehicle's ability to avoid other vehicles and pedestrians, as well as whether its headlights give you the vision you need at night.

Sixty-four cars and SUVs get the top safety pick by IIHS, and 23 qualify for top safety pick plus:

  • Honda, Mazda, and Hyundai won spots for smaller cars and mid-size vehicles.
  • BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Tesla, and Volvo won spots in the mid-size luxury arena.
  • The Chevy Equinox and Ford Edge both win for small and mid-size SUV.

Down the road, the institute says technology will play a bigger part in its choices.

"Lane departure systems, lane warning systems, blind spot assist... We're constantly looking for those systems to figure out how much of a safety benefit they offer," IIHS President David Harkey said.

Not one pickup or minivan made this year’s list of top-safety picks this year.

Click here to see a list of all the winners.

