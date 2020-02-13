Hot Dogs for Scholars event hosted at Orange County basketball game

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Orange County legend was honored Wednesday night the high school basketball game against Louisa.
Orange County High School teacher Darron Breeden has made quite a name for himself in the world of competitive eating. Last year, he came in second at Nathan’s 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. He downed 50 dogs in just 10 minutes, beaten only by 12-time champion Joey Chestnut.
"It takes a good mix of tenacity and stupidity. There's a little technique involved. As appetizing as it sounds, I'm going to eat the dogs and the buns separately, and with the buns, I'm going to dunk them in water, so I'm essentially drinking the buns and using that to help swallow the hot dogs,” Breeden said.
On Wednesday, Breeden had five minutes to eat as many hot dogs as he could.
Proceeds from Wednesday’s exhibition will go towards a $1,000 scholarship for an Orange County High School student pursuing a career in information technology.
