Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA surprised with $50K grant

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA got a sweet surprise Thursday, February 13, better than any flowers and chocolate.
The Petco Foundation not only brought toys and supplies for the animals, it also surprised the staff with a $50,000 grant, and new shoes to recognize their hard work.
The special celebration is just one of many across the nation. The Petco Foundation decided to allocate more than $10 million in grant investments for programs like this one that help animals in need.
The CASPCA was specifically acknowledged for its life-saving transport program that was established in 2017.
Hundreds of animals at risk of euthanasia are welcomed with open arms.
"It's been very emotional,” CASPCA Director Angie Gunter said. “The staff works so hard every day, and they're the ones who get it done and the volunteers as well. And to see them being recognized and rewarded just means so much to me."
Those with the shelter say this grant will help them be able to continue to expand their efforts to save more lives of furry friends across Virginia.
