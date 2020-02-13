An ice rink is coming to Albemarle County but the project needs a little more funding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -One Charlottesville area group is looking to put people on ice all year round and it needs your help to do it. The Friends of Charlottesville Ice Park is bringing ice skating and ice hockey to Albemarle County as part of the Brookhill Development Center.
It's already raised money, but the group just needs a little more to make it a reality. "I'd like to see us get in a few hundred more thousand dollars before we can break ground," Fundraising Consultant Jill Grant says.
The project has already been approved and they plan on doing more than bringing ice activities to the community. "It's not only going to allow us to have curling, figure skating, ice hockey and programs for kids and adults but we also have a meeting center, an event space and also a bar for all the parents," Grant says.
Grant says they will wait 10 months until after they secure the funding to break ground.
