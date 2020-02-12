Virginia baseball ready to play season opener at ‘Blue Wahoos Stadium’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team will play its first series of the season this weekend, as the Cavaliers travel to face Oklahoma in Florida.
The teams will be playing (fittingly) at “Blue Wahoos Stadium.”
The Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
UVa will be the home team in all three games in Pensacola, as they set up the series as a chance to open on the road, without being the Road Team.
Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “We started three of four years ago, reaching out to minor league ballclubs, to see if they would like to host us, for either a weekend series, and Pensacola was one of the places that jumped right on it. So they’re excited about it, and the community down there is excited about having some great college baseball on the opening weekend of the college baseball season.”
The starting rotation is set for the weekend series.
Griff McGarry will start on Opening Day.
The junior made eleven starts for the Wahoos last season, had 64-strikeouts in 53-innings pitched, and held opponents to a .216 batting average.
Senior Chesdin Harrington will get the start on Saturday, and sophomore Mike Vasil will start the series finale.
“I’m excited for those starters to go out and compete," says O’Connor. "It’s a great opportunity for them to lead the charge for us. They come into this year, all three of them, with having good levels of experience. I’m looking for them to make the next jump, from a consistency standpoint, making the other team earn the opportunities that they get.”
Virginia and Oklahoma play the season opener on Friday at seven o’clock in Pensacola.
