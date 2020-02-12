Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

High school basketball scores from across Central Virginia on Tuesday, February 11th

By Mike Shiers | February 12, 2020 at 12:58 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 12:58 AM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Albemarle 76, Orange County 49
  • Blue Ridge School 64, Hargrave Military 52
  • Buckingham County 76, Nottoway 57
  • Covenant 44, North Cross 38
  • Fluvanna 69, Monticello 60
  • Goochland 69, Bluestone 47
  • Louisa 64, Charlottesville 59
  • Riverheads 60, Buffalo Gap 58
  • Rockbridge County 62, Waynesboro 53
  • Spotswood 64, Broadway 46
  • St. Annes-Belfield 78, St. Christopher's 68
  • Strasburg 68, Madison County 40
  • Stuarts Draft 94, Staunton 80
  • Turner Ashby 49, Harrisonburg 36
  • William Monroe 73, Skyline 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

  • Albemarle 60, Orange County 36
  • Buckingham County 67, Nottoway 66, 2OT
  • Fluvanna 56, Monticello 48
  • Fort Defiance 58, Wilson Memorial 51
  • Goochland 67, Bluestone 34
  • Louisa 51, Charlottesville 50
  • Page County 60, East Rockingham 33
  • Rockbridge County 52, Waynesboro 37
  • Skyline 73, William Monroe 42
  • Spotswood 72, Broadway 19
  • St. Annes-Belfield 57, Central Virginia Home School 41
  • Strasburg 42, Madison County 41
  • Stuarts Draft 53, Staunton 38
  • Tandem Friends School 47, Fredericksburg Academy 36
  • The Covenant School 59, Chatham Hall 15

