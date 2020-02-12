Tommy Mangrum leading Western Albemarle into district playoffs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Athletic success is nothing new in the Mangrum family.
Tommy is a senior standout on the Western Albemarle basketball team.
Older brother Stevie was drafted by the Red Sox in 2015, before going on to play college baseball at Virginia Tech.
“I used to play baseball, and my brother used to play basketball," says Tommy Mangrum. "It’s funny how we turned out, almost the complete opposites. My brother really helped me out mentally. He was a great mentor. He helped me reach my goals. He’s been a great bother, and a great friend.”
WAHS head coach Darren Maynard says, “Tommy has a chance to go down as one of the greatest players who have ever played here at Western, and that’s saying a mouthful, because we’ve had some really good players.”
This season, Mangrum became the 8th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. The milestone came against rival Albemarle, and that wasn’t a coincidence.
“Once I cracked under 100, I was really trying to push the points, to make sure I get my 1,000th against Albemarle," says Mangrum, "and I was lucky enough to have that work out. It was like a movie, almost.”
They stopped the game to honor the senior after he reached the milestone.
Mangrum says, “There was like 2,000 people there, or something. I was lucky enough to have the whole school be there. It was a great moment, like a movie, almost.”
Maynard adds, “He’s a crowd pleaser sometimes, but I think the most impressive thing about him is he’s as nice a young man as he is a good player. That’s a great combination to have.”
Mangrum will continue his basketball career at Hood College in Maryland.
“I can’t wait," says Mangrum. "Hopefully I can get 1,000 points there. That’s my goal.”
