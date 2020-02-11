Temp Swings and More Rain Through the Mid Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A little break before another round of rain returns later Wednesday into the start of Thursday. More temperature swings as well as we move through the mid and late week.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with some areas of fog. A cooler Wednesday ahead with temperatures in the cooler, but more seasonable 40s. Wednesday to start dry, but by the afternoon and evening, another round of rain makes a return. This in advance of the next storm system that will track to our west, but bring us some more temperature swings. Rain is expected to start Thursday, before tapering off and temperatures warm back into the 60s. A strong cold front will cross the region Thursday night and a cold blast and drier conditions will take us into Friday and the start of the weekend.
Valentine’s Day is bright, cold and breezy with highs in the 30s to low 40s. The coldest morning Saturday with lows in the 10s to around 20. Trending dry through the weekend, with temperatures starting to warm back up Sunday into the start of next week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Wednesday: Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain by afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Mainly AM Rain. Warm during the day. Colder and drier by Friday morning. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Valentine’s Day, Friday: Mostly sunny breezy and colder. High 35 to 40 degrees. Low upper 10s to near 20.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs upper 30s to 40. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
Monday - Washington’s Birthday: Variable clouds, some showers possible. Highs upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 50s.
