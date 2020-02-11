Temp Swings and More Rain Through the Mid Week

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with some areas of fog. A cooler Wednesday ahead with temperatures in the cooler, but more seasonable 40s. Wednesday to start dry, but by the afternoon and evening, another round of rain makes a return. This in advance of the next storm system that will track to our west, but bring us some more temperature swings. Rain is expected to start Thursday, before tapering off and temperatures warm back into the 60s. A strong cold front will cross the region Thursday night and a cold blast and drier conditions will take us into Friday and the start of the weekend.