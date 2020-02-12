Scattered showers and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy with showers later Today. A cold front to our south will eventually move north. Scattered showers will advance across central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley. Temperatures will be more seasonal Today, but will quickly warm to above normal levels tomorrow. Thursday mornings commute will be wet, but should dry later in the afternoon. Cold arctic air will begin to filter in Friday. Our dry stretch of weather will stick around through the weekend, with warmer temperatures by Sunday. Our next chance for rain will be next Tuesday. Bundle up !