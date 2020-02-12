People gather in 5th Street Station to enjoy new restaurants

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Albemarle County Are chowing down at some tasty new eateries. BurgerFi, Wing Zone and Kanak Indian Kitchen all opened in 5th Street Station within the past few days.
Customers packed BurgerFi and Wing Zone on Tuesday for its official opening. One customer says restaurants in the area come and go, but he thinks these are here to stay.
"People like good food, people like cheeseburgers and next door is wing zone, so people like chicken as well, no reason why they can’t stick around a little longer,” Tre’Shaune Henderson, a customer, said.
These are not the only new restaurants coming to 5th Street. Caribou Coffee, Auntie Anne’s, and Pei Wei will also be opening soon.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.