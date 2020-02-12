Non-profit working with formerly incarcerated people is establishing a new $500,000 loan fund

The Fountain Fund just established a new half a million dollar loan fund and an emergency assistance fund both to help former inmates rebuild their lives. For two years the Fountain Fund has provided low-interest loans to client-partners or people just finishing their incarceration period. Now, the group is establishing a new $500,000 loan fund to continue those efforts. The group is also establishing an emergency assistance fund of up to six hundred dollars for existing client partners who experience an unexpected expense such as a car repair.