New Charlottesville councilors meet with CADRe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Development Roundtable (CADRe) is working to build a relationship with members of City Council to get developmental initiatives on the right track.
CADRe met with the city's newest councilors Wednesday, February 12, to talk about being more efficient advocates for Charlottesville's next great places.
With 134 members, CADRe hopes to be the steering committee as the Charlottesville moves forward with its housing strategies and city zoning ordinance update.
"I think that having new people adds a fresh perspective, and we really want to look at how land development contributes to the economic development of our community and how that positive economic impact can actually help them with some of their priorities," CADRe Chair Ashley Davies said.
Within the next year, CADRe hopes to improve what it says is inefficient approval processes and bring more-successful developments to the area to produce more tax revenue for the city.
