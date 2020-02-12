Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing man

Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing man
James “Jimmy” Jenkins. Photo provided by the Madison County Sheriff's Office
By Annie Schroeder | February 12, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 2:40 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It's now been a week since a Brightwood man was last seen. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says it needs everyone on the look-out to bring James “Jimmy” Jenkins home.

The 85-year-old was last seen going to Culpeper County Wednesday, February 5, but has not been heard from since.

Jenkins was last seen wearing a black and white flannel shirt, and jeans. He may be traveling in a blue 2000 Chevy S-10 extended cab pickup with a Virginia license plate tag JXM-1011.

Truck believed to be driven by James “Jimmy” Jenkins. Photo provided by the Madison County Sheriff's Office
Truck believed to be driven by James “Jimmy” Jenkins. Photo provided by the Madison County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office believes Jenkins is at risk, because he is in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.

RELATED: Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.