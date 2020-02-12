Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing man

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It's now been a week since a Brightwood man was last seen. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says it needs everyone on the look-out to bring James “Jimmy” Jenkins home.
The 85-year-old was last seen going to Culpeper County Wednesday, February 5, but has not been heard from since.
Jenkins was last seen wearing a black and white flannel shirt, and jeans. He may be traveling in a blue 2000 Chevy S-10 extended cab pickup with a Virginia license plate tag JXM-1011.
The sheriff's office believes Jenkins is at risk, because he is in need of medication.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.