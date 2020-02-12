Diakite scores 20; Cavaliers beat Notre Dame 50-49 in OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team improved to 8-5 in the ACC with a 50-49 victory in overtime against Notre Dame on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Mamadi Diakite hit a game-tying fadeaway with 0:27 left in regulation, and scored a game-high 20 points.
The teams combined to score just five points in OT, with UVa getting its three points from the free throw line.
Jay Huff had eight points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Braxton Key grabbed a team-high 13 boards.
Virginia (16-7, 8-5 ACC) will be back in action on Tuesday at North Carolina.
