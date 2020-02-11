Staunton-area boxer advances in Westminster Dog Show

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A boxer with Shenandoah Valley roots is advancing to working group at the Westminster Dog Show.
Wilma, who is co-owned by Staunton’s Debbie Caywood, beat out 11 other boxers to win the title Best in Breed. She’ll be judged against 29 different breed winners in the working group later Tuesday, February 11, inside Madison Square Garden.
"This dog show is one of the most competitive dog shows on every level. So in order for your animal to be able to win at Westminster Kennel Club it means you've done a really good job getting it ready and getting her prepared, and just this really does mean everything," Wilma’s handler Michael Shepherd said.
Wilma is currently the number two all-breed dog in the country, and the winningest female boxer of all time.
