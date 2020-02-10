Rounds of Rain Continue This Week

A wet stretch of days ahead this week. On and off rain will continue through Thursday. Tuesday, mainly morning rain and some drier times by the afternoon, milder with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A front pushing through will cool us down for Wednesday. While the day may start dry, more rain returns later Wednesday into Thursday, as a new storm pushes up to our west and will drag another cold front through by Friday. Rain amounts this week of near one inch to an inch and a half through Thursday night. That amount over the next few days should not cause flooding.