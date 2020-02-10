Rounds of Rain Continue This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rounds of rain return this week, along with some temperature swings. Drier and sharply colder by Friday.
A wet stretch of days ahead this week. On and off rain will continue through Thursday. Tuesday, mainly morning rain and some drier times by the afternoon, milder with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A front pushing through will cool us down for Wednesday. While the day may start dry, more rain returns later Wednesday into Thursday, as a new storm pushes up to our west and will drag another cold front through by Friday. Rain amounts this week of near one inch to an inch and a half through Thursday night. That amount over the next few days should not cause flooding.
A strong cold front Thursday night, will usher in sharply colder, but direr conditions for Friday - Valentine's Day and into the start of next weekend. Some showers may return later Sunday.
Tonight: More rain, steady temperatures in the 40s. Areas of fog.
Tuesday: Mainly morning rain. Trending drier and milder in the afternoon. Still a scattered shower chance. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
Wednesday: Cooler and mostly cloudy with a scattered shower. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Rainy and milder. High 55 to 60 degrees. Colder and drier by Friday morning. Lows upper 20s.
Valentine’s Day, Friday: Mostly sunny and colder. High 35 to 40 degrees. Low near 20.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 40. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Possible showers late. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Monday - Washington’s Birthday: Mostly cloudy, some showers possible. Highs upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.