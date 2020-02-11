Rain and above normal temperatures

Cold snap later this week

By David Rogers | February 11, 2020 at 7:50 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 7:56 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and fog to start the work and school day. A slow moving cold front will keep us unsettled through midday. Despite clouds sticking around temperatures will run almost twelve degrees milder than yesterday. Wednesday will get off to a dry start, with additional rain moving in later in the afternoon. More liquid sunshine Thursday with unseasonably mild conditions. Once the rain moves out, temperatures will fall to below normal levels Friday and Saturday. However, by Sunday look for temperatures to rise to above normal levels. Keep an eye to the sky !

Today: Early rain, then cloudy with areas of fog, High: 60

Tonight: Cloudy with fog, Low: 40

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain developing later, High: 50...Low: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 30s

Friday : Mostly sunny & colder, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Cloudy with rain, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

