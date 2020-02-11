Rain and above normal temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and fog to start the work and school day. A slow moving cold front will keep us unsettled through midday. Despite clouds sticking around temperatures will run almost twelve degrees milder than yesterday. Wednesday will get off to a dry start, with additional rain moving in later in the afternoon. More liquid sunshine Thursday with unseasonably mild conditions. Once the rain moves out, temperatures will fall to below normal levels Friday and Saturday. However, by Sunday look for temperatures to rise to above normal levels. Keep an eye to the sky !