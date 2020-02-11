New exhibit at Burley Middle School educates people about African American history

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A middle school in Charlottesville is educating people about African American history. Burley hosted a community event as part of its month-long Black History Month celebration on Monday.
People go on self-guided tours inside and outside of the school with each stop having a significant meaning. The celebration also included a small ceremony featuring African drums and African martial arts to make the history come alive.
"African American history is American history and we should all be a part of it, we should be able to tell stories, everybody whose walked through any place as an institution has history, we are living black history so if you don’t tell your story nobody can tell your story,” Bredell Fleming, a Burley Middle School alum, said.
The school itself is currently under review by the state to be designated as a historic site. If you would like to take a tour of the school, it will be offered twice a day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
