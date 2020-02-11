Homemade markers placed in Charlottesville’s Court Square

February 11, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 10:06 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The site of a stolen historical plaque in Charlottesville’s Court Square is now covered with a homemade memorial.

Someone likely placed two plaques to mark the slave auction block sometime in the early hours of Tuesday, February 11. One of the homemade markers is on the Zero Court Square building. The other covers the spot where a thief removed the city-owned historical plaque from the sidewalk last week.

The plaque refers to the location as a "human auction site".

