Gearhart’s Fine Chocolate readying for another busy Valentine’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Valentine’s Day quickly approaches, a chocolate maker in Charlottesville is preparing for the sweet rush.
Gearharts Fine Chocolates says it has already made lots of treats for Friday, and will make a lot more.
“The Valentine's Day crowd never disappoints, and we're always very fortunate that we're kind of the go-to local valentine," owner Tim Gearhart said.
Gearhart says he is grateful the weather is cooperating this year, and he is excited for upcoming holiday.
