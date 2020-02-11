Gearhart’s Fine Chocolate readying for another busy Valentine’s Day

Gearhart's Chocolate is preparing Valentine's Day treats. (Source: WVIR)
By Riley Wyant | February 11, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 4:57 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Valentine’s Day quickly approaches, a chocolate maker in Charlottesville is preparing for the sweet rush.

Gearharts Fine Chocolates says it has already made lots of treats for Friday, and will make a lot more.

“The Valentine's Day crowd never disappoints, and we're always very fortunate that we're kind of the go-to local valentine," owner Tim Gearhart said.

Gearhart says he is grateful the weather is cooperating this year, and he is excited for upcoming holiday.

