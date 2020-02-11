Every Wednesday The Haven Lunch Cafe offers up meals with a mission

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s one of the best food deals in town in one of the most unique dining atmospheres around. Every Wednesday, The Haven in Charlottesville offers up lunch with some of the very homeless it helps, making sure you’re well taken care of.
For $10 dollars you get a three-course meal prepared by various restaurants, home cooks, refugees, or University of Virginia students.
Some of The Haven guests show a sense of pride as they work the room. They call it lunch with a mission.
“We wanted to give the guests an opportunity to work and make money and be a part of the community in a kind of a better way than maybe the community sees our guests,” Evie Safran, The Haven Lunch Café kitchen manager said.
When diners leave tips, The Haven guests serving them share it among themselves as a little bit of pocket money.
