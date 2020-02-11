Charlottesville man arrested in connection with November Commonwealth Drive shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man is in custody in connection with a shooting that left two people hurt.
The suspect, 27-year-old Emerson Deras Castro, is facing several felony charges, including two counts of malicious wounding.
He's being held without bond.
The shooting happened November 7, 2019, on Commonwealth Drive in Albemarle County.
Both victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
