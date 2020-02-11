Charlottesville continues interviewing candidates for CRB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council continues to search for folks to fill seats for the Police Civilian Review Board (CRB).
Councilors met behind closed doors in City Hall around 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 11. They were tight-lipped about how many people they talked to during this latest round of interviews for the CRB.
Councilor Heather Hill did say City Council plans to hold a preliminary conversation about the duties of the Police Civilian Review Board once members have been selected.
