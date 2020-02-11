The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA investigate a workplace death in Verona

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating a workplace death in Verona.
On Monday 36-year-old Thomas Breeden died at Liphart Steel. Investigators say he was trying to slide tandem axles on a flatbed trailer and became pinned.
“This was a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the Breeden family and his co-workers,” Sheriff Donald Smith stated in a press release.
Breeden was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.