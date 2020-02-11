The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA investigate a workplace death in Verona

February 11, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 3:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating a workplace death in Verona.

On Monday 36-year-old Thomas Breeden died at Liphart Steel. Investigators say he was trying to slide tandem axles on a flatbed trailer and became pinned.

“This was a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the Breeden family and his co-workers,” Sheriff Donald Smith stated in a press release.

Breeden was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

