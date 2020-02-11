Applications being accepted for 3 grants benefiting minority-owned businesses in Charlottesville and Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Minority-owned businesses in Charlottesville and Albemarle County may soon be able to get some more supplies to help them expand.
The United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Minority Business Alliance of the Chamber of Commerce have opened up applications for three grants of up to $10,000.
Ravi Respeto, United Way of Greater Charlottesville’s president and CEO, says the application period just started, but people are already sending in their information.
“We’re already seeing that there’s a lot of local minority businesses that have expressed to us they have a hard time even getting traditional loans," he said. "This grant program will offer them this, that little bit of access to capital that they need to really get going,” Respeto said.
Business owners can use that money to get new computers, a van, or anything else they might need to scale up.
The application deadline is March 6, 2020. Click here to apply.
