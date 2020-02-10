Waves of rain this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You’ll need your wet weather gear a lot this week. Off and on rainfall from today through Thursday. Weather disturbances will ride along a cold front from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. Keeping our weather unsettled. Temperatures will be above average today and Tuesday. Cooler Wednesday. A spike to milder levels Thursday with widespread rain. A half inch to an inch and a half of rain is projected through Thursday. That amount of rain over that time frame won’t cause high water. The main flood risk this week is over southwest Virginia where more than 2 inches of rain will be more likely.
Turning sharply colder for Valentine’s Day and Saturday. Along with dry conditions.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers arriving west to east. Highs low to mid 50s.
Monday night: Rainy with steady temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mainly morning rain. Trending drier and milder in the afternoon. Still a scattered shower chance. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
Wednesday: Cooler and mostly cloudy with a scattered shower. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Rainy and milder. High 55 to 60 degrees. Colder and drier by Friday morning. Lows upper 20s.
Valentine’s Day, Friday: Mostly sunny and colder. High 35 to 40 degrees. Low near 20.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 40. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Dry at this time. Highs near 50.
