Waves of rain this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You’ll need your wet weather gear a lot this week. Off and on rainfall from today through Thursday. Weather disturbances will ride along a cold front from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. Keeping our weather unsettled. Temperatures will be above average today and Tuesday. Cooler Wednesday. A spike to milder levels Thursday with widespread rain. A half inch to an inch and a half of rain is projected through Thursday. That amount of rain over that time frame won’t cause high water. The main flood risk this week is over southwest Virginia where more than 2 inches of rain will be more likely.