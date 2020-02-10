UVA women’s basketball falls to No. 17 FSU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA women’s basketball team drops to 5-8 in the ACC and 10-14 overall after a 63-55 loss to No. 17 Florida State Sunday, February 9, Donald L. Tucker Center.
Virginia used a 9-0 run at the start of the second quarter to erase an early eight-point deficit, but the Seminoles went into halftime having built back up a 33-25 lead. Florida State led by double-digits again in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers narrowed the gap back down to four points in the final minute, but couldn’t complete a second comeback.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby scored 19 points to lead the Cavaliers. Freshman guard Shemera Williams scored 12 points with four rebounds and four assists.
FSU’s Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points with eight rebounds. Morgan Jones had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Per Virginia media release.
