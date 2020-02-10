Unity Days 2020 planning is underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Planning for the second annual series of events to remember the violent events surrounding the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, 2017 is underway.
Applications for Unity Days programs are now open.
Last year, 85 different events over 4 months helped shape Unity Days. This year the events will span just 12 days.
The activities and exhibits had a particular focus on history, acknowledging systematic oppression, celebrating community leaders who work against that oppression, and a call to action.
Organizer Charlene Green says this year’s events will be in a shorter time frame but one thing staying the same is the focus the events should have on bringing people together. “Again will be an opportunity to bring the community together in an attempt to just keep moving us forward to remember what happened, but to always move forward,” she said.
If you have an event or program that you think should be considered for Unity Days, click here.
There are also openings on the Unity Days committee. Click here to apply.
