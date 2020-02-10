Southern Environmental Law Center expresses concern over water pump project

ZION CROSSROADS, Va. (WVIR) - A controversial project that would support growth in the area of Zion Crossroads is under fire again, this time taking heat from the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC).
In a letter, SELC expressed concern about the proposed water pump station to the James River Water Authority, which is the entity overseeing the project. The center acknowledged the need for the project in its letter, but goes on to recommend both Louisa and Fluvanna counties to “reevaluate” the project’s location.
The proposed station is set to be built on top of sacred land to the Monacan Indian Nation. Those in favor of the project argue this is the best site for the station, saying a new water source is necessary to support growing demand and population in Zion Crossroads.
The Southern Environmental Law Center’s complaint is just the latest in a series of complications and setbacks to the project.
