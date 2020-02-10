Pres. Trump claims UVA’s Sabato ‘got it all wrong’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - President Donald Trump is calling out University of Virginia political analyst Larry Sabato on Twitter.
Sabato is the director of the UVA Center for Politics and runs Sabato’s Crystal Ball.
Sunday, Sabato shared a satirical article from the Onion about the Democratic Party, and the president sent out a few heated tweets saying the crystal ball is unable to predict what happens in the elections.
A representative for Sabato told NBC29 he would not comment on the tweets. Sabato has since deleted the tweet that mentions the Onion article.
Through online posts, Sabato has made it clear he plans to stay with the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
