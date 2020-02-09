On and Off Rain This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rounds of rain return this week, along with some temperature fluctuations. Drier and sharply colder by Friday.
More clouds build in overnight into Monday with some scattered showers developing. The better chance of rain is Monday night into Tuesday morning, with a break by afternoon. Temperatures mild for February.
A little cooler mid week with a few showers later on Wednesday. A more widespread rain will return Thursday. Rain amounts this week of near one inch to an inch and a half Monday through Thursday night. That would not cause flooding.
A strong cold front Thursday night, will usher in sharply colder, but direr conditions for Friday - Valentine’s Day and into the start of next weekend.
Tonight: Some clouds arrive by morning. Low 35 to 40 degrees. Light south breeze.
Monday: Clouds thicken with rain showers developing. Mainly for the afternoon. Highs mid 50s.
Monday night: Rainy with lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Mainly AM Rain. Mostly cloudy, warm. Highs near 60 degrees. Low 40.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. Many dry hours. Highs 45 to 50 degrees.. Lows in the lower 40s.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.. Lows low 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs upper 30s to near 40.. Lows around 20.
Sunday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs upper 40s.
