Louisa Co. man sentenced for attack on UVA student

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A judge is sentencing a Louisa County man to a total of 30 years behind bars for sexually attacking a University of Virginia student.
Jowell Travis Legendre appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, February 10. A jury had found him guilty on several charges back in November 2019: object sexual penetration, forcible sodomy, robbery, and credit card larceny.
A female UVA student told police a man she didn't know hit her in the face and sexually assaulted her near the intersection of Grady Avenue and 14th Street on the evening of September 19, 2018. Legendre was apprehended in Fluvanna County the next day.
Legendre represented himself during Monday’s sentencing, but did have a legal adviser. He had previously been represented by three different attorneys, all of who had requested to be withdrawn from the case. The defendant brought up several motions related to the robbery and credit card charges, but Judge Richard Moore denied all of them.
Judge Moore followed the jury’s recommendation of 25 years, plus an additional 12 months for a peeping charge that Legendre had pleaded guilty to.
The court took up parole violations, as well Monday. The judge added four years of active jail time to Legendre’s sentence.
Legendre will also have to complete three years of supervised release after release, and is not allowed to have contact with the victims, their immediate family members, or witnesses who testified against him.
