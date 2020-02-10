Charlottesville working to update walking tour map

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to update its walking tour map for the first time in decades.
Brochures for the city’s walking tour are out of print. City staff members says that’s intentional, to give them time to put together a new tour.
City employees say the old map was not only out of date, but it also contained several inaccuracies. The most recent walking tour contained no events or stops from the year 2000 on.
A city subcommittee is working to assemble a new and more inclusive map that would add different perspectives. The new tour would also include recent events in Charlottesville history, including Vinegar Hill Park and the Honorary Heather Heyer Way, which would touch on the events surrounding the Unite the Right rally in August 2017.
The committee is currently considering 49 stops, and is trying to determine which of those will make the final cut.
There’s no time table for the new walking tour map to be completed. The subcommittee is set to give an update on the process at the next Charlottesville City Council meeting.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.