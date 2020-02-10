Bill started by Charlottesville health insurance advocates advancing to Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville advocates fighting for reasonable health insurance are one step closer to reaching that goal.
Members of Charlottesville for Reasonable Health Insurance traveled to Richmond Sunday, February 9, to speak on behalf of legislation it helped to create. Advocates worked with 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds on SB 1047, which would prevent insurance companies from offering two narrow-network plans at the silver level.
Advocates say this prevents insurance companies from taking advantage of people by ensuring the amount of money paid out of pocket is fair, based off available insurance plans.
The CEO of Optima Health was there to testify against the bill, which was heard in the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee.
The bill passed 11-4 in committee. It will be heard on the Senate floor sometime this week.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.